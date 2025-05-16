Police say they have arrested two young suspects accused of breaking into — or trying to break into— a half dozen businesses scattered throughout Long Beach last month, including Sweet Jill’s Bakery in Belmont Shore.

Surveillance camera footage posted online by the renowned Long Beach bakery on April 26 showed a group of teens ransacking the store.

One teenage boy punches the glass door, shattering it, before ducking inside along with five other teens.

The group also damaged registers and stole baked goods, according to Long Beach police.

The burglary at Sweet Jill’s was the latest in a string of half a dozen crimes that police say the teens are responsible for.

Police allege they targeted:

Images Nail Salon, 5689 Paramount Boulevard, on April 6

Pizza Hut, 4558 Atlantic Avenue, on April 8

A retail store at 2nd & PCH outdoor mall, 6440 East Pacific Coast Highway, on April 12

A retail store at 2nd & PCH outdoor mall, 6440 East Pacific Coast Highway, on April 23

Bliss Glass Gallery, 5013 East Second Street, on April 26

Sweet Jill’s Bakery, 5001 East Second Street, on April 26

In each break-in, a group of six teenagers shattered glass doors or windows of the businesses, police said. During at least two break-ins, the burglars used a stolen vehicle for transportation.

On Monday, detectives served search warrants at two Long Beach homes, police said.

At one home, they arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of commercial burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony vandalism.

Another suspect, a 12-year-old boy, was not at the home on Monday, but turned himself in the next day at the Downtown police headquarters on West Broadway, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of commercial burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Both suspects were released from jail because they are minors, police said, adding that the cases were sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which will consider whether to charge the pair.

Detectives were also working to identify four other suspects, police said.

“These arrests should serve as a reminder that if you choose to engage in criminal activity in our city, you will be held accountable,” police chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement.