Long Beach police said today that they’d arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of shooting another teenager on The Promenade in Downtown Long Beach last month.

The March 16 incident drew widespread attention in part because it occurred shortly after a large-scale meetup at The Pike Outlets where young people ended up brawling before police broke up the gathering.

Police have not said if the shooting was directly related to the meetup and subsequent brawl, but it occurred just a few blocks from The Pike, which shut down early because of the crowds of young people that business leaders feared had planned smash-and-grab robberies.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in the shooting but was expected to survive.

Police said they were able to track down the suspected shooter “with the use of technology,” but they did not specify what kind of technology.

Detectives arrested the boy in Los Angeles on April 16, the department said. While serving a search warrant, they also “obtained additional evidence believed to be related to the shooting,” police said.

Police asked anyone with more information about the shooting to contact the gangs detail at 562-570-7370.