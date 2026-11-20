More than a dozen people have been charged with orchestrating a series of train heists that netted them more than $22 million in cargo — from popular shoes to power tools — from major retailers that moved goods in part through the Port of Long Beach.

Prosecutors say a group of 13 men, including four from the same family, brazenly disabled trains and used power tools to cut through heavy locks to access the cargo from more than three dozen trains from February 2024 through August 2026 on railroad tracks in Pico Rivera, Fullerton and other locations in Southern California.

From those trains, they allegedly took hundreds of thousands of pairs of Nike sneakers, Crocs footwear, power tools and luxury clothing that were imported into the United States through Los Angeles and Long Beach, which move a combined 31% of the nation’s containerized cargo.

Trains that shuttle goods to stores and customers around the country have become a prominent target for large-scale theft in recent years, especially at large ports in the U.S. that receive hundreds of millions of dollars of shipments every day. The relatively low-tech robberies have demanded attention from the world’s largest retailers, including the likes of Amazon.

Dramatic video that prosecutors say was taken by the thieves showed them cutting through a heavy lock with a power tool and climbing inside a hole they had cut in a shipping container to retrieve the shoes.

The indictment alleged that the group would disable the trains at a planned location by cutting the brake lines, then offload the goods onto rental trucks.

Stolen shoes, clothes and power tools were allegedly stored at several of the thieves’ homes, then peddled to an unnamed company that would resell the stolen merchandise for profit.

“The scale of the theft is staggering,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli, who promised to prosecute any future efforts to steal the merchandise.

In group chats, the men allegedly shared numerous photos and videos of themselves busting into the hulking train cars, and posing with wads of cash and stolen merchandise.

Prosecutors say text messages also revealed that the thieves knew to check shipments for tracking devices hidden inside.

In a group chat on Instagram, the group allegedly titled themselves “Los Trenes” – “The Trains” in Spanish – and shared AI photos of themselves throwing boxes of shoes to accomplices driving luxury cars alongside the train while a police helicopter pursued.

Prosecutors say this AI image was shared by the alleged thieves.

All 13 men were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit interstate railroad cargo theft, 14 counts of theft of interstate railroad cargo and two counts of violence against railroad carriers.

If convicted, the men could face anywhere from five years to life in federal prison.

Prosecutors say those charged were as follows: