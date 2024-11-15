A handful of Long Beach business groups have asked local elected officials to talk with them about ways to curb property crime now that voters have approved new criminal penalties and picked a new District Attorney.

After last week’s election, Long Beach restaurateur Ciaran Gough says he sees a chance to build positive momentum for frustrated entrepreneurs.

Gough, who runs the Long Beach Restaurant Association and owns The 908 restaurant, said he’s in a WhatsApp thread with other business owners who have seen break-ins “nightly across the city.”

Tuesday, he’s hoping many of those same people will gather at a “crime prevention mixer” where they hope to talk with local officials about the way forward.

The goal of the event, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Gaslamp, is to discuss potential steps to stem property crime after the passage of Proposition 36.

The measure, which passed with overwhelming support, creates felony penalties for repeat offenders in some theft or drug possession cases. It also creates a “treatment-mandated felony” for some drug crimes that require offenders to complete treatment or face up to three years in prison.

Along with the Restaurant Association, the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association, Zaferia Business Association, Naples Island Business Association, Belmont Shore Business Association and the Council of Business Associations are sponsoring the mixer.

“This is a positive step in the right direction for Long Beach. Let’s continue to do stuff like this,” Gough said.

Mayor Rex Richardson and all nine City Council members have been invited to attend, according to Gough. So far, he said, City Prosecutor Doug Haubert is the only city official to confirm he’ll be there.

“We all have a role in reducing and preventing crime, this is not just a police responsibility,” Haubert said in a statement. “I’m encouraged by how local businesses, nonprofits and residents are working together to improve our city.”

Haubert told the Long Beach Post previously that the passage of Proposition 36 gives his office more leverage to compel repeat drug and theft offenders into diversion programs.

Dana Buchanan, president of the Women’s Business Council and co-owner of Primal Alchemy, is also one of the event’s scheduled speakers.

“It’s time for the Small Businesses of Long Beach to coalesce and use our collective power to support safety for our employees, our guests, our business corridors, and the neighborhoods we serve,” she said in a statement. “As we gather to celebrate the successful passing of Prop. 36, we will find our singular voice for supporting change for the good of all.”

The free event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Gaslamp, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Hwy