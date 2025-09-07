A 3-year-old boy who had run into the street was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said today.

Officers were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a crash in the area of Artesia Boulevard and Rose Avenue, just south of the 91 Freeway, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The vehicle was going westbound on Artesia Boulevard when it struck the child, who had run into the street, police said. Paramedics rushed the child to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation,” police said. “Speed, distracted driving, and impaired driving do not appear to have contributed to this collision.”

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call the LBPD at 562-570-7355. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.