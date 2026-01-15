Homicide detectives are investigating what’s believed to be a triple homicide this morning in Lakewood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were first called to the home in the 5800 block of Lorelei Avenue, around 7:55 a.m., said Sheriff’s Deputy Maria Lucero. The area is a single-family residential neighborhood just northwest of South Street and Bellflower Boulevard.

A fire department official said they were called about a shooting at the home, but the sheriff’s department didn’t immediately confirm that.

Deputies found three victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, Lucero said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators at a homicide scene in the 5800 block of Lorelei Avenue in Lakewood on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with information from the scene.