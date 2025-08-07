Long Beach police say two homeless men were fatally shot last night near a homeless encampment underneath the 710 Freeway just south of Del Amo Boulevard.

Shortly after 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to assist Long Beach firefighters regarding two shooting victims found along the Compton Creek, where it passes underneath the 710 Freeway, according to Long Beach police.

At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds to the upper body near a homeless encampment, police said. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of both men, who police said appeared to be experiencing homelessness, were withheld pending family notification.

Homicide detectives were investigating a motive, along with the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Another homeless man was shot to death last month, about two miles up the Los Angeles River, under the 91 Freeway.

No arrests have been announced in either case. Police did not provide suspect descriptions.