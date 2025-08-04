Local prosecutors recently filed a misdemeanor criminal case alleging the Ulta Beauty store at the Marina Pacifica shopping center overcharged for two of its products

The store charged $2 more than its posted shelf price of $34 for MAC Moisturizing & Illuminating Silky Primer and charged 50 cents more than its listed price of $24.99 for the 8-ounce Naturium Skin Renewing Retinol Body Lotion on Aug. 6, 2024, according to the Long Beach City Prosecutor’s Office.

Last week, a lawyer representing the company pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor counts of making a charge greater than the price.

If convicted, the company could face a fine between $125 and $1,100, according to prosecutors.

The complaint alleged that Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. was also caught overcharging at its store on East Carson Street in November 2022, resulting in a $200 fine.

From Sept. 7, 2022, to Aug. 6, 2024, the company racked up $1,600 in fines for nine offenses at nine different stores throughout Los Angeles County, according to the complaint.

The recent case against the Marina Pacifica store was presented to the City Prosecutor’s Office by the Los Angeles County Department of Weights and Measures, said City Prosecutor Doug Haubert.

That agency’s Price Verification Division investigates complaints against businesses accused of charging a customer more than the price that is advertised, posted or quoted.

“This promotes transparency for consumers, but it also protects other retailers from unfair business practices by competitors,” Haubert said. “My office takes consumer protection cases seriously.”

Customers can report suspected overcharging by calling 800-665-2900 or by clicking this link.