The Battlefield Cross and Soldier at the Paramount Armed Forces Memorial at the Civic Center has been vandalized, some art pieces have been stolen and city officials today are asking for help identifying those responsible.

In a social media post on Facebook Wednesday, city officials said they “are deeply saddened and troubled” by the vandalism and theft.

“This is a shameful act of disrespect to those who risked their lives protecting our country and freedoms, as this memorial stands as a symbol of honor and their sacrifice,” according to the post.

Anyone with information to identify those responsible is asked to contact the LASD Lakewood Station at 562-623-3500.

“Let’s stand together to protect the memory of our heroes,” the post said.