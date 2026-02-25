County authorities on Tuesday identified the other three people killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Long Beach.

The wreck happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Lakewood Boulevard, where it passes under the Long Beach Airport.

“The preliminary investigation revealed (a) 2008 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Lakewood Boulevard from Spring Street when the vehicle hit the center median curb,” according to an LBPD statement. “The vehicle lost control and hit the underpass center support wall and (was) engulfed in flames.”

Firefighters found a woman outside the vehicle, and she died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, police said.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her Monday as 22-year-old Amber Delgado of Huntington Park, who died from blunt force trauma.

Three additional occupants — another woman and two men — were founddead inside the burned vehicle, police said.

The medical examiner identified them Tuesday as Isabel Acevedo, 22, Caleb Gainer, 22, and Brian Delgado, 28. All three sustained fatal blunt force trauma. Brian Delgado also suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

A fundraiser for their family said Brian Delgado and Amber Delgado were siblings.

“Amber was in the final stages of completing her nursing clinicals, just steps away from achieving her dream of becoming a registered nurse,” according to the fundraising page. “She worked tirelessly, dedicating herself to a profession rooted in compassion and care. Her desire to heal and serve others reflected the depth of her heart. Her future was filled with purpose and promise.

“Brian was a respected manager at AutoZone, known for his leadership, reliability, and strong work ethic. He took pride in providing for his family and leading by example. Brian was protective, loyal, and dependable — someone others could count on without hesitation.”

Police said they’re investigating speed and impairment as possible factors in the crash.

The LBPD told ABC7 the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate whether broader safety issues were involved and plans to issue a preliminary report within 30 days.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that might help investigators was asked to call LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Ashley Van Holland at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.