Police say a Long Beach man wanted on multiple felony warrants was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit from Seal Beach to just north of Dodger Stadium, where he was arrested as he tried to carjack another driver on the freeway.

According to Seal Beach police, the incident began shortly after 9 p.m. Monday when officers attempted to pull over a Honda sedan without a license plate at Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue.

The Honda driver fled at a high speed eastbound on Westminster Avenue, then made a sudden U-turn and went north on Seal Beach Boulevard toward the 405 Freeway, police said.

Officers gave chase as the Honda fled southbound on the 405, eastbound on the 22 Freeway and northbound on the 5 Freeway.

The pursuit was turned over to the California Highway Patrol as the driver fled northbound on the 5.

Authorities decided to call off the pursuit in the city of Commerce after the driver “made numerous evasive and reckless maneuvers,” police said.

A short time later, the Honda broke down in the center lane of 5 Freeway just south of the 2 Freeway in the Elysian Valley neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The Honda driver ran off and attempted to carjack a vehicle on the freeway, but officers caught up with him and took him into custody, police said.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Mesrob Mesrobian, of Long Beach, was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of felony evading arrest, attempted carjacking and resisting arrest, police said. Mesrobian was also wanted, police said, on felony warrants for evading and battery involving great bodily injury.