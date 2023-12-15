A 15-year-old student who was arrested last week on suspicion of bringing a gun to Wilson High School had been involved in an off-campus fight one day earlier, Long Beach police said today.

Police did not say the fight is what motivated the 15-year-old to bring the gun to campus or say what prompted the fight. They did say, however, that a 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded during the off-campus confrontation. A second 17-year-old believed to have pulled the trigger in that case has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Police said the fight began on Dec. 7 when a group of teenagers was walking along Junipero Avenue about a mile away from the Wilson campus. Police could not say whether the wounded 17-year-old, the suspected shooter or anyone else involved were students at Wilson High School.

Nobody was arrested at the time, and the wounded boy was taken to the hospital, police said.

The following day, officers were called to the Wilson High School campus just before 11 a.m. after someone reported that a student had a gun, police said.

No shots were fired and nobody was wounded this time around, but the incident prompted a lockdown at the school and sent dozens of frightened parents to the campus looking for answers.

The 15-year-old Wilson Student was taken into custody and police seized the firearm, the LBPD said. It’s still unclear where he got the gun.

Soon after the lockdown, students and parents started passing around video of a fight that had happened a day earlier that appeared to involve the 15-year-old — speculating that the two incidents were connected. Police did not address the video in their statement Friday, but they praised students who reported the 15-year-old’s actions.

“Gun violence is not tolerated in our community,” the LBPD said.