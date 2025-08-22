A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stabbing a man in what police said was a domestic violence encounter in downtown Long Beach, police said.

Long Beach Police Department officers were called around midnight Wednesday night to the 200 block of East Broadway regarding a stabbing, police said. When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds to the upper body.

Officers found the suspect and safely arrested her, police said.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel took the victim to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing, police said.