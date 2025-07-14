A woman’s body was found today on the west side of the Los Angeles River Bike Path in Long Beach and police were investigating to determine how she died.

The discovery was made about 5:20 a.m. Sunday north of Willow Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The LBPD said the woman’s injuries indicated she may have fallen off a motorcycle or other moving vehicle. Her name was withheld pending positive identification.

Witnesses cooperated with the police investigation, the LBPD reported.

Anyone who might have seen what occurred was asked to contact David Dougherty of the LBPD Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355 or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.