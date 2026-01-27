Police say a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle this morning while trying to cross Pacific Coast Highway near Long Beach City College.

The crash happened shortly after 5:55 a.m. on PCH between Orange and Gundry avenues, according to Long Beach police.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said. Her name and age were not immediately available.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Police are still investigating, but they said they don’t believe the driver was intoxicated. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Fatal crashes have been on the rise in Long Beach. Last year marked the highest number in more than a decade, according to data compiled by the Long Beach Post.