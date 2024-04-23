A 40-year-old man believed to have drowned at Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach was identified Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

He was identified as Robert Holt of Los Angeles.

Long Beach police officers responded about 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the dog beach in the 4300 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where a drowning was reported, said Lt. Dominick Scaccia.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

“Upon arrival, officers learned an adult male was pulled from the water by a concerned citizen,” Scaccia said. “On scene, lifeguards and responding Long Beach Fire Department personnel were unable to resuscitate the man and determined him deceased at the scene.”

An investigation was continuing, he said.