More than 50 cargo containers tumbled from a ship at the Port of Long Beach this morning, leaving salvage crews scrambling and shippers facing delays.

The apparent accident happened just before 9 a.m. at the Pier G container terminal, which is across Queensway Bay from downtown Long Beach.

“Cargo operations have been temporarily suspended at the terminal as responders work to secure the containers,” according to a statement from Port of Long Beach spokesman Art Marroquin.

Images from the scene show many bent and dented containers in the water or leaning precariously.

Cargo containers on the vessel Mississippi lean precariously at the Port of Long Beach on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Marroquin said no injuries had been reported and authorities were trying to determine what caused the containers to fall.

They tumbled off the vessel Mississippi, which had arrived from China, according to online vessel trackers.

Port of Long Beach officials didn’t immediately respond to questions about what was in the containers or how many ships were being affected by the delays.