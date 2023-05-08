About a dozen electric Duffy boats caught fire while docked in Long Beach’s Alamitos Bay early Monday morning, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. at a dock in the 100 Block of Marina Drive and was extinguished around 1:40 a.m., said LBFD Captain Jack Crabtree. Approximately four to five boats sank, though an exact number will be determined through a fire investigation, he said.

No damage was reported to buildings around the dock and there were no injuries, Crabtree said.

The Long Beach Police Department and Harbor Patrol were on scene assisting with vessel traffic control and they set a boom around the dock to stop debris from going into the channel.

A portion of the channel next to the affected dock was closed for debris clean-up and investigation, Crabtree said. Vessels are still able to navigate in and out of the channel and around the affected portion of the dock.

The investigation is ongoing, Crabtree said.