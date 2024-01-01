A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled Long Beach and the South Bay on Monday morning.

The quake hit just before 8:30 a.m. off the coast of Palos Verdes, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It was felt as far south as southern Orange County and as far north as the valley, according to the USGS.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about seven miles deep and 11 miles offshore — about halfway between Catalina and the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes, the USGS reported.

There aren’t any known faults near where the earthquake hit, according to well-known seismologist Lucy Jones, who weighed in on X, formerly Twitter.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami danger from the earthquake.

Jones said on X that a 4.1 magnitude earthquake is, “way too small to even talk about tsunamis,” which she said are caused by seismic activity “changing the shape of the sea floor.”