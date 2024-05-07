Gatsby Books owner Sean Moore announced to his customers via newsletter and social media post that the East Long Beach bookstore will be closing its doors for good this Summer.

“After 14 beautiful years, Gatsby Books is saying goodbye,” reads the post. “Over the next couple of months, we’ll be selling everything — even the bookcases!”

Moor opened Gatsby Books near the corner of Spring and Bellflower at a time when Long Beach, a city long known for its used bookstores, was losing many of its iconic locations.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

After the closure of Acres of Books in 2008, the arrival of Moor’s Gatsby was a shot in the arm for the Long Beach literary community.

Moor hosted innumerable readings and other events and became a true hub for writers in the city.

Among other events, Gatsby regularly hosted student readings for CSULB creative writing and literature students.