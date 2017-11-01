Local DAR Chapter Holding Essay Competition for Students, Prizes Include Cash

The Long Beach chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is holding its annual essay competition open to local students in grades 5-12 who can win cash prizes.

The contest is open to public, private and home-schooled students in Long Beach, Signal Hill, Seal Beach and Los Alamitos.



The topic for those in grades 5-8 is “World War I: remembering the War to End All Wars,” while high school students will write about “Christopher Columbus: Advantages and Disadvantages of Working Relationships between Foreign Parties.”



All students will receive a certificate of participation but winning essays will receive monetary scholarship prizes, including $50 prizes for the winners in each 5-8 grade level (one prize for each grade level) and a $150 prize and bronze medal for a high school student.



“Participating in our essay contest is a great opportunity for young people to test their scholarship and originality—and the recognition they receive from DAR becomes an important part of their academic record,” said Nancy Jo Carrier of the Long Beach-based Susan B. Anthony Chapter, in an email.



The deadline to submit the essays is December 1 with winning essays being able to move up to district, state and national competitions, according to a release.



For more information and a contest packet, students, parents and teachers can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .