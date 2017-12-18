CSULB Student Radio Station Ranked No. 2 by Great Value Colleges

Cal State Long Beach (CSULB)’s 22 West Radio, formerly KBeach Radio, was ranked second in Great Value Colleges’ list of 30 Amazing College Radio Stations, CSULB announced earlier this month.

“We are the only local radio station that provides hands-on experience for students,” 22 West Radio General Manager Ennovy Bowman said in a statement. “No matter what skills you may or may not have to start, when you become a part of our station, you leave with the skill necessary to perform in a professional environment.”



22 West Radio is the radio division of 22 West Media, a nonprofit organization of CSULB. Listeners can access the station online here as well as in the Los Angeles and Orange County radio market at 88.1 FM HD3. It also can be heard through the mobile device app RadioFx.

CSULB students work at the station as on-air talent, program directors, engineers and sales managers, according to the release.

The mission of Great Value Colleges is to help students find the best education for their money by providing wide-ranging rankings and articles so those pursuing higher education can make informed decisions.



Learn more about 22 West Radio here.