Applications Now Open for Paid Internships at Port of Long Beach

The Port of Long Beach is now accepting applications from area high school juniors and seniors for its summer internship program, it announced this week.

Applications for the Summer High School Internship Program must be presented in person and are due by Thursday, March 1. The program is a partnership between the port and Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Network that allows Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) service area high school students to explore careers in the goods movement industry, according to the port. It runs from June 25 to August 16.

Applications for the port’s college scholarships will also be due Thursday, March 1. The scholarships are open to LBUSD-area high school seniors pursuing careers in international trade, logistics and other port-related industries. Students can receive from $1,000 to $5,000, which will be disbursed over four years of college. Nearly $721,000 in scholarships have been awarded to local students since 1993.

“We are dedicated to educating the next generation of leaders for the Port and international trade,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Lou Anne Bynum in a statement. “Our summer interns get to work hands-on doing the daily business of the Port, while our scholarships are part of a longstanding commitment to supporting higher education in the city we serve.”

Applications, eligibility information and detailed instructions for both programs are available on the port's education portal website.

Above, left photo courtesy of POLB.