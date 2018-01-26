CSULB Receives Record Number of Applicants for Fall 2018 Term

Applicants for admission to Cal State Long Beach (CSULB) for the upcoming fall 2018 term reached an all-time high with more than 102,000 total undergraduate applications received, the university announced.

More than 69,000 applications came from first-time freshmen and more than 33,000 from transfer students. Additionally, more than 5,400 prospective graduate and credential students have applied to date, according to the release.

The total number of applications were the most received by any California State University campus, while the number of transfer applications is projected to be the highest among all U.S. colleges and universities.

“These numbers are remarkable,” President Jane Close Conoley said in a statement. “Long Beach State University continues to attract record numbers of prospective students in large part because of our strong faculty and staff, who deliver an outstanding education.”

The more than 102,000 undergraduate applicants are vying for about 8,500 seats available, according to CSULB.

“While efforts to improve graduation rates have resulted in more opportunities for new students to attend the university, its ability to meet the demands of the tens of thousands of qualified applicants seeking a high-quality education is constrained by limited state support,” stated the release.

Over the last four years, applications submitted by Long Beach College Promise students hoping to transfer from partner institution Long Beach City College have increased. In 2017, more than 800 Long Beach Unified School District graduates enrolled as freshmen at CSULB, a number up 56 percent since the start of the Promise initiative nearly one decade ago to improve college-going rates of regional students.