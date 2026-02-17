More than 1,000 skilled trade workers for the California State University system began a strike today to protest what they called “CSU’s refusal to honor contractually promised raises and step increases for its workers.”

The members of Teamsters Local 2010 include plumbers, electricians, HVAC techs, locksmiths and other building maintenance staff, and plan to strike at 22 campuses statewide, union officials said Tuesday.

“Any disruptions to campus operations will be a direct result of CSU’s refusal to pay contractually promised raise,” Teamsters officials said.

CSU officials said they do not expect the strike to disrupt any student services. Officislsa said they are bargaining in good faith and urged the union to return to the table.

“It is unfortunate that the Teamsters is advancing false claims to justify a strike, harming both their members and the broader university community,” the CSU said in a statement. “Agreements matter. The Teamsters agreed, in writing, to reopen bargaining if a certain level of new, ongoing funds were not received in 2025. That’s exactly where we are.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated with a statement from the CSU system.