This story originally appeared in EdSource.

After the U.S. Department of Education rolled back Title IX protections on Friday for students based on gender identity, California’s state superintendent of public instruction assured state law won’t be impacted.

Last year, the Biden Administration extended Title IX protections so students who are discriminated against based on gender identity would be protected. On Friday, Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights, issued a letter saying that would be revoked and the Trump Administration would revert to 2020 Title IX rules.

In a statement, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said California schools will continue extending protections against discrimination to all students based on gender, gender expression, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

“In California, ‘all’ still means all,” Thurmond said. “While the Trump Education Department announced that they will no longer protect all students from discrimination, California law is unaffected by recent changes to federal policy, and continues to provide safeguards against discrimination and harassment based on gender, gender expression, gender identity, and sexual orientation. While federal guidance devolves, our commitment to safeguarding the rights of all students persists.”