For months, Li Yun Alvarado has been part of a small group of parents, teachers, staff and administrators who gathered early in the morning looking for an answer to a difficult question: What name represents our school community?

That renaming advisory committee began meeting shortly after the revelations that labor leader César Chavez abused girls and women, news that prompted Long Beach Unified to pull his name from an elementary campus downtown.

“Renaming anything, but particularly a school, is not a simple task,” school board member Juan Benitez said. “It carries with it great responsibility and great power.”

The advisory committee received 200 nominations, mostly from students, which were narrowed to 69 eligible names (some, like “Pop-Tart Elementary,” “Beyblade Elementary” and “Spider Man Elementary,” were excluded due to branding issues), LBUSD administrator Lucy Salazar said.

The committee arrived at three finalists — Adelante, Esperanza and Monarca — based on five criteria: inspiration, relevance over time, significance, cultural connection and student belonging. The monarch butterfly’s metamorphosis, herculean migration and cross-cultural significance stood out to the committee as a fitting symbol for the school, Salazar said.

Many agreed. More than 400 students and community members voted on those names, and Monarca Elementary captured more than half the votes.

On Wednesday, the school board agreed with them, approving the recommendation in a 4-0 vote.

Alvarado beamed as she watched from the audience. She was decked out in a T-shirt and earrings featuring monarch butterflies, which she said evoke resilience and strength and tell a story of movement across borders and language.

Seven months earlier, she’d been one of the loudest voices urging the district to swiftly rename César Chavez Elementary and do away with the pain of continuing to see a campus “named for a pedophile.”

Now as Monarchs, she said, “We’re just so thrilled.”

Monarca parent Inez Coquereau Ward said she thought the name was “perfect” and that it would complement the school’s new mural, which features monarch butterflies, by local artist Elizabeth Munzon, and the school’s Día de los Muertos celebration, where monarchs carry symbolic significance.

Elizabeth Munzon, a local Long Beach artist, stands in front of the mural she painted at César Chavez Elementary School in June 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Monarca PTO president Jessica Arnieri, said the theme of transformation resonated with teachers, who observed their students “like little caterpillars, growing.”

Now, the fun of creating new logos and spirit-wear can begin, and Arnieri said students and community members will be invited to become designers.

“The process has been one of healing,” said Tiffany Brown, a deputy superintendent, adding that she watched a community coalesce around “a painful circumstance turned beautiful.”