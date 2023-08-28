With the exception of a couple of schools that have already begun their academic year, Wednesday means back to school for most of the Long Beach Unified School District. It also means you may have some questions.

First, make sure you’re enrolled in ParentVUE, which is essentially your one-stop-shop for accessing your child’s current and historical information—everything from daily attendance, grades, graduation status, college preparation, and more. To enroll, you’ll need to visit the front office of your child’s school and present a photo ID, and from there, you’ll be given an activation letter which you’ll use to create an account.

If you’re already enrolled, make sure to double-check that your information is up-to-date. You’ll want to complete an annual verification before Wednesday.

Get more information about ParentVUE here. If you need help logging in, contact your child’s school directly.

What time does school start?

Most high schools start at about 8:45 a.m. and middle schools at 8 a.m., but campuses—including elementary schools— vary, so you’ll want to check directly with your child’s school. Find a full list of LBUSD schools here.

Who can get free school meals?

All students can get meals free of charge during the 2023-24 school year, according to the LBUSD’s website.

If your child was enrolled by June 30, you should have already received a meal information packet in the mail or through ParentVUE.

The packet will include a personal identification number that students will use to receive their meals. You can also request special meals or accommodations through your account.

More information is available here, where you’ll also find an application available in both English and Spanish.

Can my child take the bus?

Parents can check in ParentVUE the week before school starts to see what transportation options their child has. Questions regarding placement or type of service should be directed to the student’s case carrier at their school of attendance. For any other related bus questions, you may contact the Transportation Branch at 562-424-5195.

Students can also get a GoPass TAP that allows them to ride Long Beach Transit for free. Sign up here.

What do I need to know about traffic?

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic is expected to increase, so the LBUSD is reminding drivers to use extra caution and yield to pedestrians, as well as to follow all pick-up and drop-off procedures for your child’s school.

I have another question.

For more back-to-school information, contact your local school (a full list can be found here) or reach out to the following offices:

Early Learning Services

Elementary and K-8 Schools – 562-997-8247

Middle Schools – 562-997-8100

High Schools – 562-997-8115

If your child still needs to enroll, find details, plus a list of required documents here. Get more information about transitional kindergarten (TK) and early admission to TK here.