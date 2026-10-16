This story was updated to clarify when the school district released the environmental report.

Parents of students temporarily placed at Monroe Elementary School say their kids have been getting mysteriously sick in classrooms. They’re now protesting against the Long Beach Unified School District, saying it did not take their concerns seriously and initially withheld the full results of environmental tests performed at the school.

Monroe has been closed for more than 13 years, but the Lakewood campus is being used as a temporary site this year for upper grades at nearby Patrick Henry Elementary, which is undergoing renovations. Since moving into the Monroe site in August, students — particularly in one fourth grade classroom — began experiencing headaches, nosebleeds, fatigue and dizziness, according to 10 parents who spoke with the Long Beach Post. In the span of two weeks, the classroom teacher reported dizziness, and four students had nosebleeds, the district said in a letter to families after they raised the alarm.

In response, the school hired an outside company to conduct environmental testing in the classroom, which began on Sept. 30 and revealed high temperatures — reaching 102.6 degrees on the hottest days — and higher than recommended humidity. These conditions “may” explain the symptoms, the report read. The consultant measured low levels of some pollutants, such as carbon monoxide and human-made chemicals like those in paint. And although mold spore levels were also low, the experts recommended retesting because the windows were open, which could skew readings.

Parents said they had to fight for this information, and they’re not satisfied. “They’re just keeping us in the dark,” said Ricky Marengo, whose fourth grade daughter has been experiencing headaches. He said parents were sent an email saying the tests hadn’t found any ongoing health risks, but it omitted the recommendation for mold retesting. The full report was provided to parents Thursday after complaints mounted.

Before then, details dribbled out slowly, and several parents told the Post they learned about the issue from parent Katie Jakemer’s social media videos, rather than from LBUSD. Jakemer wasn’t initially worried when her daughter began having headaches this school year, but when she started talking to more families and recognizing what appeared to be a pattern of symptoms, alarm bells went off, she said. Soon, she began organizing and raising awareness online.

Meanwhile, many classes continued in the building while testing occurred, parents said. While some students were temporarily moved, they will return to their classroom on Monday, said LBUSD spokesperson Eric Mitchell.

Monroe Elementary School in Lakewood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. Photo by Kate Raphael.

Only the original classroom of concern was tested. “Given that the report found no indoor source of mold or evidence of water damage, the District does not plan further testing at this time,” Mitchell said in a statement.

Parents say that isn’t enough, and they’re now requesting additional testing of all classrooms in the building as well as a second expert opinion.

On Friday, nearly 30 parents and students protested outside Monroe with homemade signs demanding clarity and follow-up from Long Beach Unified. Some parents have kept their kids from school out of concern for their safety — and to communicate their message to LBUSD. Students waved DIY signs — “Our health matters” and “It’s time to use our outside voices!” — and encouraged passing cars to honk for their cause.

Sofiya Tormo kept her daughter, who already has health issues, home from school on Friday. “I want to be able to drop her off and know she’s safe,” Tormo said.

Andrew Prickett said his fourth grade daughter has experienced multiple nosebleeds this year, some lasting so long she had to be picked up from school, which concerned her pediatrician, he said.

Many parents emphasized the effect this ordeal has had on their faith in LBUSD. After weeks of asking the district for answers, many said they still feel frustrated and fearful.

“It just is really, really hard to understand how we’re going to feel trust in this district again,” Prickett said.