More than 150 Long Beach Unified students walked out of class on Monday and marched to Long Beach City Hall to protest federal immigration crackdowns in their communities.

Students and supporters held signs, waved flags and chanted against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration, which they said are making their neighborhoods less safe. Some students pointed to an October immigration operation where federal agents allegedly broke the arm of a North Long Beach man.

One Poly sophomore said she was motivated to join the protest after “seeing my tight-knit neighborhood being torn apart by ICE.” She marched from her campus and converged downtown with students from Browning, Cabrillo, Lakewood and Wilson high schools as well as middle schoolers from Jefferson Leadership Academy, Franklin and Keller. Students at other high schools planned to walk to Lakewood City Hall.

Across California, students walked out on Monday, part of a coordinated student-led action that some Long Beach students said was aimed at keeping attention focused on federal immigration action. More than 7,000 Los Angeles area students joined the walkout, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times.