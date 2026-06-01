The Long Beach Public Library is launching its annual summer reading program this month, giving kids, teens and even adults the chance to win discounted aquarium tickets, minigolf vouchers, and gift certificates to popular restaurants.

The program has deep roots, dating back to 1936, when it launched with a Treasure Island theme, according to Erik McGowan, the senior librarian of youth services.

“Summer Reading is one of the many ways we invest in opportunity, creativity, and connection across Long Beach,” said Mayor Rex Richardson.

And recently, that investment has paid off; in 2024, the program drew 1,910 participants, growing to 2,689 in 2025. Program completions also rose, increasing from 706 to 1,036 over the same period. Based on the year-over-year growth, the library expects participation to continue rising this summer.

Registration for the eight-week program begins June 13, either in person at any of the 12 library locations or online through the Beanstack platform.

While participants can join at any point throughout the program, they are encouraged to join early on to increase their chances of winning prizes. Points can be earned by reading books, attending library programs, completing creative challenges, and discovering new interests.

The prize pools are divided by age group, as children up to 12 years old can earn prizes for every 10 points completed, and those who earn at least 10 points will be eligible for a Grand Prize drawing, with additional drawing entries available at 50 points. Teens and adults can also earn prizes by participating in reading and activity challenges taking place throughout the summer.

Prizes include food vouchers for Fire Wings, Lazy Dog Cafe, Panda Express, and Golf N’ Stuff, as well as books. All finishers receive a 2026 LBPL Summer Reading patch themed “Plant a Seed: Read!” and children also receive a $5 admission coupon to the Aquarium of the Pacific.

The library has also expanded its efforts to keep teens reading year-round through LitLoot, a curated reading service now available at 11 library locations. The program grew by more than 52 percent in 2025 and connected 353 teens across the city to books last summer, helping to combat the seasonal drop-off in reading engagement.

To kick off the summer of creative and family-friendly events, the program’s first day will feature three library locations hosting special family performances. The Billie Jean King Main Library will host Michael Rayner’s juggling comedy show at 11 a.m., then Christopher T. Magician will perform at both the Los Altos Neighborhood Library at 12:15 p.m., as well as the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library at 3 p.m.

These events are free and open to the public. For more information about the event and upcoming Library programs, contact the library at 562-570-7500 or visit lbpl.org.