Renaissance High School for the Arts showed off Friday night.
The campus — one of Long Beach’s newer, smaller high schools — hosted an open house Friday night to celebrate a landmark anniversary.
“Twenty years ago, it started as a visual and performing arts school, which we are continuing now and celebrating tonight,” Principal Michael Navia said.
Renaissance, which focuses specifically on a comprehensive arts education and has only about 400 students, celebrated its diversity with performances and displays of students’ work.
“I love that you can come from any background, socioeconomic situation, LGBTQ, any race, any religion, you will absolutely be accepted here with open arms,” Navia said.
Students at Renaissance get a unique experience at Renaissance, according to Navia, who has led the school for the last five years.
“They come here and they feel welcome,” he said. “That’s the beauty of this school.”