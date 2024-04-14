Renaissance High School for the Arts showed off Friday night.

The campus — one of Long Beach’s newer, smaller high schools — hosted an open house Friday night to celebrate a landmark anniversary.

“Twenty years ago, it started as a visual and performing arts school, which we are continuing now and celebrating tonight,” Principal Michael Navia said.

Music teacher Sonjah Hawkins leads her band — string orchestra, jazz band, and steel drums — during Renaissance High School’s celebration of its 20th anniversary in Long Beach, Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Renaissance, which focuses specifically on a comprehensive arts education and has only about 400 students, celebrated its diversity with performances and displays of students’ work.

“I love that you can come from any background, socioeconomic situation, LGBTQ, any race, any religion, you will absolutely be accepted here with open arms,” Navia said.

Charles Williams sings with a group as one of the last acts of the night at the Renaissance High School’s 20th anniversary open house in Long Beach, Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Students at Renaissance get a unique experience at Renaissance, according to Navia, who has led the school for the last five years.

“They come here and they feel welcome,” he said. “That’s the beauty of this school.”

Gust walks past dresses made out of unconventional material by students of the fashion department at Renaissance High School in Long Beach, Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Lyric Cook does an electric guitar solo as she performs with the string orchestra during Renaissance High School’s celebration of its 20th anniversary in Long Beach, Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A dance group takes a bow after a performance at one of the many stages at the Renaissance High School’s 20th anniversary celebration in Long Beach, Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Esmeralda Avila performs with the string orchestra during Renaissance High School’s celebration of its 20th anniversary in Long Beach, Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Jesse Leon, 17, waits in the wings before singing a solo at Renaissance High School’s 20th anniversary celebration in Long Beach, Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.