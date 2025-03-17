Ruby Bridges, a Civil Rights Movement icon who was among the first Black Americans to desegregate public schools in New Orleans, will be a guest speaker at an event hosted by Cal State Long Beach’s Associated Students Inc. this Wednesday evening.

In 1960, then-6-year-old Bridges became the first Black child to attend William Frantz Elementary School. The image was canonized through photographs and television footage of Bridges being escorted by federal marshals past a mob of screaming, fist-waving protesters outside her school.

Her quiet determination marked a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement and left a deep impression on many across the country — for instance, inspiring a Norman Rockwell painting and sparking a lifelong interest in the morality of children in the psychiatrist Robert Coles.

Bridges, 70, has since established the Ruby Bridges Foundation and is the recipient of the NAACP Martin Luther King Award, the Presidential Citizens Medal and doctorate degrees from Connecticut College, College of New Rochelle, Columbia University Teachers College, and Tulane University.

She is also the author of eight books, with her most recent, “A Talk with My Teacher” published in January.

In her talk Wednesday at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, Bridges will share personal stories, offer lessons and answer questions submitted ahead of the show.

Tickets are $10. Seating is first-come, first-served. Attendees must provide an ID or driver’s license to enter. For more information and tickets, click here.