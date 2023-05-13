Rogers Middle School recently renamed its gym in honor of Tim Ching, a longtime PE teacher and coach at the middle school. Over his 42-year career, Ching was honored several times for his teaching efforts, winning the PTA Golden Oak Award and being named one of the Best Teachers in Long Beach by the Long Beach Post in 2009.

“As teachers, we go into this work to help kids—we hope to make an impact on as many kids as we can,” said Ching during the renaming ceremony. “This wonderful tribute from the community is a testament that I was able to do that, and that is so very satisfying.”

Ching was a successful coach of the school’s football, basketball, track and field, and baseball/softball teams.

Tim Ching had a long career at Rogers Middle School. Photo courtesy Ngoc Nguyen.

Long Beach Unified School District assistant superintendent over middle schools, Christopher Lund, wrote the proposal to honor Ching, and presented it to the LBUSD Board of Education in December.

“(He) deserves this honor and recognition for his many years of outstanding service to multiple generations of families as an exceptional physical education teacher, coach, and mentor,” Lund wrote in the proposal.

The gym is now adorned with a new scoreboard that reads Tim Ching Gymnasium; Ching himself was also presented with a plaque commemorating the dedication.

Ching said his success was owed to his family and the administrative support he received at Rogers.

“Thanks to the families who sent us their great kids to work with. I always felt supported by you,” he said. “This work has been a great joy in my life, and I thank you all for being a part of it.”