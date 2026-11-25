Record-breaking tides sent water pooling across parking lots, leaking onto sidewalks and lapping against sand berms Wednesday.
Long Beach braced all week for the possibility of flooding, especially in Naples and other low-lying neighborhoods. When the tide did roll in, it matched the record of 8.19 feet measured in the nearby Los Angeles Harbor — the same as another record-breaking event on Oct. 27.
The sea is so swollen right now because of El Niño. The weather pattern is warming up local waters, causing them to expand.
Jeremiah Dobruck is executive editor of the Long Beach Post where he oversees all day-to-day newsroom operations. In his time working as a journalist in Long Beach, he’s won numerous awards for his investigative reporting and editing. Before coming to the Post in 2018, he wrote for publications including the Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Times. Reach him at [email protected] or @jeremiahdobruck on Twitter.