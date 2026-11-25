Record-breaking tides sent water pooling across parking lots, leaking onto sidewalks and lapping against sand berms Wednesday.

Long Beach braced all week for the possibility of flooding, especially in Naples and other low-lying neighborhoods. When the tide did roll in, it matched the record of 8.19 feet measured in the nearby Los Angeles Harbor — the same as another record-breaking event on Oct. 27.

The sea is so swollen right now because of El Niño. The weather pattern is warming up local waters, causing them to expand.

In response, neighbors and city crews stacked sandbags, built up sand berms and stood by with pumps to stave off flooding.

It looks like they were mostly successful. Other areas got it worse because of large surf that also hit Wednesday. Because they arrived from the west, not the south, the waves didn’t hit Long Beach.

This week’s king tides are expected to start easing tomorrow, but they’ll be back right around Christmas and could be even higher, forecasters say.

Michelle Shea organizes her neighborhood as they prepare to stack sandbags to protect their portion of Naples Island from the king tides in Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Patrick PJ Gough stacks sandbags along the Naples seawall as the community prepares for king tides in Long Beach, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Seawater covers the parking lot at Marine Stadium in Long Beach during high tide on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A boy and his father fish as a young boy runs across the parking lot at Marine Stadium in Long Beach, where seawater covers the lot during high tide on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A tractor moves along Ocean Boulevard to dump sand around Horny Corner to protect businesses and homes from king tides in Long Beach, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A bicyclist joyrides through seawater that covers the parking lot at Marine Stadium in Long Beach during high tide on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Neighbors on Naples Island have pushed the city to repair an aging seawall. Katie Rowe pulls a wagon of signs, handing them out to residents as volunteers stack sandbags in Long Beach, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Trucks work to fill gaps in the sand berm along the Long Beach shoreline to protect from high tide on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A Long Beach lifeguard rescue boat moves into the Naples canals during high tide in Long Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A bicyclist pedals through seawater covering the parking lot at Marine Stadium in Long Beach during high tide on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.