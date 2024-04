Residents who live near Long Beach Airport can expect to hear louder-than-usual noise Sunday as the U.S. Navy conducts a flyover for the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Three aircraft will depart Long Beach Airport at about 11:50 a.m. and conduct the flyover at around 12:30 p.m. ahead of the start of the IndyCar race at 12:45 p.m. The aircraft will return to the airport around 1 p.m., according to the airport’s radar tracking site.

The aircraft will then depart LGB at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday.