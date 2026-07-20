Firefighters extinguished a blaze Monday morning at an unoccupied, “packrat” home in North Long Beach.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported shortly before 9:15 a.m. at a single-story home on 59th Street between Elm and Linden avenues, said Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Brian Fisk.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house, Fisk said. Inside the home, firefighters found trash and debris strewn about, with the floor barely visible.

Debris covers the courtyard of a home on 59th Street, where a fire broke out in the morning on July 20, 2026. Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Fire Department.

Most of the home was tucked behind an overgrown palm tree. An unplugged refrigerator also sat in the front yard, a few feet away from defunct kitchen appliances, a beach chair and an empty water jug.

Crews knocked down the flames within 15 minutes.

The city’s code enforcement department was also called to the scene.

Investigators were still probing the cause of the fire.