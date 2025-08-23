A firefighter was hurt battling a large blaze last night, but he’s since been released from treatment and is doing well, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. Authorities declined to say exactly how he was injured.

An LBFD spokesman said the fire started around 1:18 a.m. Saturday in a commercial building in West Long Beach. Dispatch records show it was at 1321 Seabright Ave., the location of a truck repair shop.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke with fire showing through the building’s aluminum roof. Firefighters called a second alarm, triggering a larger response.

Firefighters doused the blaze within an hour, according to the LBFD. The cause is under investigation.