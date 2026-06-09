Children and teens across Long Beach will have access to free meals this summer through programs run by the city and Long Beach Unified School District.

Beginning June 12, the first day of LBUSD’s summer break, more than 60 locations across Long Beach will begin offering free meals through a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The sites were selected to serve communities with the greatest need, in accordance with state guidelines.

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine will host lunch at 23 park and library locations. Children and teens ages 1 to 18 can receive lunches on a first-come, first-served basis and must eat them on site. No registration or proof of income is required. A full list of park locations and their service times and dates is available here.

Long Beach Unified will provide breakfast and lunch to more than 8,000 students enrolled in the district’s Expanded Learning Opportunities Program and school-age care programs. Those students can receive their meals at the site where they attend programming. Dates, times and locations of service at LBUSD sites are available here.

During the school year, Long Beach Unified participates in California’s Universal Meals Program and offers free breakfast and lunch to all students — regardless of family income. But options during the summer months are more limited. Offerings through the city’s Parks Department and LBUSD aim to fill that gap in a district where 61% of students are classified as socioeconomically disadvantaged, according to LBUSD’s most recent Local Control Accountability Plan.

The city’s arm of the program distributed nearly 27,000 meals last summer and may serve even more this year, after adding a location in Signal Hill. The program has served millions of children since launching in Long Beach in 1979.

Meals, which are all vended from Long Beach Unified, rotate on a biweekly menu schedule and include chicken tenders, hamburgers, mini corn dogs, bean burritos and pizza sticks. Meals will also include milk, juice, fruits and vegetables.

Meal service will be available from June 12 through August 24, though dates and times vary by location. There will be no meal service on June 19 and July 3. Additional information on the city’s program is available here, and information on the school district’s program here.

Do you need food? See our guide to resources across Long Beach and LA County.