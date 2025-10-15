Long Beach health officials have confirmed the first case of a new mpox strain in the city. It’s the seventh known case in the United States, the first without any recent travel outside the U.S.

The infected person was diagnosed and confirmed by the California Department of Public Health, with additional testing conducted by the Centers for Disease Control. According to a city press release, the person is isolating at home following hospitalization.

Officials at the Long Beach Health and Human Services Department, as well as at the CDPH and CDC are investigating the matter, reviewing the person’s social and travel history to determine the virus source.

There are two main types of mpox, formerly monkeypox: Clade I and Clade II. A subtype of Clade II caused a global epidemic in 2022, mostly among gay and bisexual men, affecting nearly 100,000 people in 116 countries. There have been six Clade II cases in Long Beach this year.

Infections of Clade I, a stronger strain than Clade II, were found last year in small cases in Germany, Sweden, Thailand and the United Kingdom, among others, before being reported in the U.S. in November. Outbreaks of Clade I led to a global emergency declaration by the World Health Organization in August 2024.

There is no evidence that this version of the mpox virus is circulating in Long Beach, and the risk to the public remains low, according to the city Health Department. But an alert sent out Tuesday advised people to be aware of mpox symptoms and report potential cases to public health authorities.

“We are working with state and federal partners to identify the source, notify potential contacts and provide access to testing and vaccination,” said Dr. Cliff Okada with the Health Department. “Anyone with an unexplained rash or lesions should seek care promptly. Speak openly with intimate partners and your healthcare provider. Early action protects you and others.”

Mpox is transmitted through close personal contact, consumption of contaminated meat or sexual activity. Casual contact, including during travel, is unlikely to pose a transmission risk. Illness usually manifests as fever, chills, aches and lesions on the hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, anus or genitals.

Most people recover within two to four weeks, but antiviral treatments may be considered for individuals with or at risk of developing severe illness.

Health officials advise vaccines for those at increased risk, including gay and bisexual men, non-binary and transgender people as well as those who are immunocompromised or plan to travel to areas with ongoing outbreaks. The available vaccine, JYNNEOS, provides protection against both clade I and clade II mpox.

Vaccines are available through local pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens. Residents are encouraged to call ahead to confirm JYNNEOS availability or use the statewide mpox vaccine locator to find a provider.

Residents can also call the Long Beach Health Department’s HIV/STI resource line at 562-570-4321 for guidance related to vaccination, symptoms or reporting concerns.