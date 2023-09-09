Hurricane Jova, centered off the coast of Baja California, will not bring the downpour that Long Beach saw during Tropical Storm Hilary, but residents could see tropical thunderstorm conditions through the weekend.

The storm was forecast to push temperatures up to the low 90s on Saturday and bring intermitant rain this evening. On Sunday, a high of 92 degrees, more rain and thunderstorms were expected throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Less than a tenth of an inch was expected on Sunday, with higher amounts possible in the event of a thunderstorm, forecasters said.

On Saturday, Long Beach will feel a high of near 94 degrees and a low of around 73 degrees during the evening. But scorching temperatures inland are likely to usher crowds to local beaches.

While the storm isn’t likely to bring heavy rain, a large southern swell will draw high tides, dangerous rip currents and larger waves of up to 8 feet high. In neighboring Huntington Beach, waves between 4 and 6 feet were expected this weekend, according to Surfline.

Officials are urging beach goers to use caution and stay by a staffed lifeguard tower if entering the water.

Weather service officials also warned that dry lightning strikes and gusty winds could elevate the chance of wildfires sparking across Southern California this weekend.

