This article was originally published by LAist on June 8, 2025.

Some of the men officials said had been arrested after immigration sweeps in L.A. County appear to have been in custody before federal actions began Friday, kicking off a weekend of escalating protests.

Of the 12 people the Department of Homeland Security, ICE’s parent agency, called the “worst of the worst” in a news release Sunday, it appears at least two were serving lengthy sentences at the time they were arrested, according to law enforcement records.

Homeland Security said Saturday that 118 people had been arrested by ICE in the L.A. County immigration actions. Homeland Security said Sunday that some of those who had been arrested had prior criminal histories, including the 12 they identified.

The department directed LAist back to its initial news release when asked for more information.

Here’s what Homeland Security said about the men and what LAist had learned by Sunday night:

Victor Mendoza-Aguilar, 32, a citizen of Mexico. ICE said Mendoza-Aguilar had been sentenced to more than two years in jail and four years in prison for convictions related to assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing a public officer and other offenses in Pasadena. It’s unclear when the convictions or sentencing referred to in ICE’s news release occurred. L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records show Mendoza-Aguilar was arrested in December 2024 in Pasadena.

Delfino Aguilar-Martinez, 51, a citizen of Mexico. ICE said Aguilar-Martinez had been convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to a year in jail. L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records show he was arrested in Signal Hill in March of this year and appeared in court as recently as April.

Armando Ordaz, 44, a citizen of Mexico. ICE said Ordaz was convicted of sexual battery, receiving stolen property and petty theft, and sentenced to more than one year in jail. Sheriff’s Department records show Ordaz was arrested in June 2024.

Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez, 55, a citizen of the Philippines. ICE said Veneracion-Enriquez has a criminal history that includes convictions for theft, assault, burglary and rape, and was sentenced to 37 years in prison. Court records show Veneracion-Enriquez was sentenced to state prison in 1996, 29 years ago.

Cristobal Hernandez-Buitron, 43, a citizen of Peru. ICE said Hernandez-Buitron has a 10-year sentence for robbery in his criminal history. It’s unclear when Hernandez-Buitron was convicted or sentenced.

Chrissahdah Tooy, 48, a citizen of Indonesia. ICE said Tooy has been convicted of drug-related crimes, driving under the influence and illegally entering the U.S. Officials didn’t say when the convictions occurred.

Jordan Mauricio Meza-Esquibel, 32, a citizen of Honduras. ICE said Meza-Esquibel has been convicted of drug-related crimes and domestic violence. It’s unclear when he was convicted or sentenced.

Francisco Sanchez-Arguello, 38, a citizen of Mexico. ICE said Sanchez-Arguello has been convicted of theft and possession of a prohibited weapon. ICE did not say when he was convicted or sentenced.

Cuong Chanh Phan, 49, a citizen of Vietnam. ICE said Phan has been sentenced to 15 years to life for second degree murder. It’s unclear when he was sentenced.

Lionel Sanchez-Laguna, 55, a citizen of Mexico. ICE said Sanchez-Laguna has been sentenced to more than a year in jail and six years in prison for convictions including battery, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and personal use of a firearm in Orange County. It’s unclear when the convictions occurred.

Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz, 42, a citizen of Ecuador. ICE said Medranda Ortiz had been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for drug-related crimes in Tampa, Florida. It’s unclear when he was convicted or what his connection to Los Angeles may be.

Jesus Alan Hernandez-Morales, 26, a citizen of Mexico. ICE said Hernandez-Morales was sentenced to less than a year in jail in connection with an immigration-related offense in New Mexico. It’s unclear when he was convicted or what his connection to Los Angeles may be.

This article will be updated when LAist confirms more information about the men authorities named Sunday.