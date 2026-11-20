When neighbors surrounded ICE agents who’d injured a man in North Long Beach last month, local police cleared the roadway to help them leave, newly released body camera video shows. It was the quickest way to safely diffuse the tense situation, according to the Long Beach Police Department, even as some neighbors accused officers of helping immigration officials, something they are banned from doing in most cases.

The 17-minute video shows LBPD officers at a chaotic scene where neighbors are yelling angrily at ICE agents and blocking agents’ cars, including one vehicle holding a person they said was wrongfully detained.

Police begin clearing cars and people out of the streets so ICE agents can leave before an LBPD officer says a supervisor has ordered officers to leave the scene.

“We’re being ordered to pull out, so you guys are going to be on your own,” the LBPD officer wearing the body camera tells an ICE agent. “I’m sure you’re used to it. Good luck.”

When asked about why officers were ordered to leave, LBPD spokesperson Allison Gallagher said they departed “once there was no longer a public safety need.”

The footage shows only a portion of what happened and from a single perspective.

The Long Beach Post has repeatedly requested all relevant body camera footage and 911 audio from that Oct. 17 confrontation, but the LBPD has refused to release most of it.

Neighbors who spoke to the Post gave a broader perspective. They said several ICE vehicles had been parked in the neighborhood since the early morning.

That afternoon, a U.S. citizen named Ricardo Gonzalez was riding an e-bike near Elm Avenue and 56th Street when an agent jumped out of an unmarked car and took him to the ground, according to four residents who spoke to the Post.

Surveillance video showed the agents’ vehicle veering toward Gonzalez, but it’s unclear if they hit him. Neighbors said agents tased Gonzalez twice, and one agent knelt on his back while Gonzalez yelled in pain and said his arm was broken.

Neighbors said agents also detained two women during the ensuing confrontation, but they were ultimately freed before agents left.

An ICE spokesperson said Gonzalez was among a group of “anti-ICE agitators” who tried to “impede operations, threaten officers, and damage government vehicles.”

The spokesperson said agents took Gonzalez into custody after he “smashed the mirror of a government vehicle.” They said agents did not hit him with their vehicle.

Residents began confronting federal agents while Gonzalez was handcuffed on the ground. Cell phone video of that confrontation quickly went viral.

The body camera footage released by Long Beach police Thursday provides a fuller view of the aftermath but does not show officers’ initial arrival on scene.

The officer wearing the body camera even says in the footage he was delayed in activating it.

In a statement, police said officers showed up because ICE agents made an emergency call for help to the city’s communications center “due to vehicle vandalism taking place and a subject in need of medical attention.”

Gonzalez was bleeding on the ground when police arrived, according to the LBPD, and officers drove him to a nearby fire station so he could be taken to the hospital.

Officers also tried “to de-escalate the situation and keep the peace by directing everyone to clear the area.”

In the body camera footage, one LBPD officer walks up and down the street ordering drivers to move their cars to clear an exit for the unmarked federal vehicles.

He tells drivers, “We’re trying to de-escalate” and asks one driver to “help me help out.”

While he’s doing this, one driver asks him, “What about you cooperating with ICE? Because that’s what you’re doing.”

The officer responds by saying she can move her car or have it towed.

Near the end of the video, another neighbor yells at the officer while he’s walking by.

“This is our neighborhood. Our kids live here. What are you going to do to protect that?” she asks.

The Long Beach Police Department emphasized that officers did not participate in any immigration enforcement and quickly got medical help for Gonzalez.

“The officers prioritized de-escalating the situation and keeping the peace, which included clearing the street so that ICE agents could leave the area,” Gallagher said.

When some of the ICE agents followed police to a private parking lot at the police station, they were told to leave, LBPD said.

The video’s release comes more than a month after the incident, which grabbed national headlines and sparked calls for a federal investigation from Long Beach’s mayor and congressional representatives.

LBPD initially completely denied the Post’s request for a release of all relevant body camera footage and 911 audio, claiming the department was not required to release them because the video and audio were collected as part of an investigation.

In a statement, LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish said he decided to authorize the release of footage from this one body camera. He said it showed officers “complied with local and state law and acted in accordance with department policy.”

A public records expert disagrees with police’s justification for keeping secret other evidence of what happened that day.

David Loy, a lawyer for the First Amendment Coalition, said the LBPD was not legally justified in withholding any footage or audio.

The investigatory exemption of the California Public Records Act does not apply because LBPD was not investigating a crime that day, Loy said.

“Police departments do many things that are not about investigating crimes,” Loy said. “It’s not enough to simply say police officers responded and therefore they were automatically investigating a crime.”

Earlier this year, the First Amendment Coalition sued the City of San Diego over their withholding of body-worn camera footage from two separate incidents involving federal immigration agents last year.