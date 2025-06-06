Federal agents were taking people — presumably suspected immigration law violators — into custody at multiple locations near downtown Los Angeles today, sparking impromptu gatherings of protesters who clashed with authorities at one of the scenes.

On Friday morning, agents from what appeared to be multiple federal law enforcement agencies could be seen escorting men in handcuffs into vehicles outside a Home Depot at 1675 Wilshire Blvd. in the Westlake District.

People often gather at such stores looking for temporary work, and agents may have taken the opportunity to confront them in accordance with President Donald Trump’s unprecedented crackdown on illegal immigration. He has vowed to wage the most extensive deportation effort in U.S. history.

Los Angeles police said they were not involved in any immigration enforcement operation in the area, but did respond to an assault with a deadly weapon report in the Westlake District about 9 a.m., but quickly cleared the scene after finding no evidence of an assault.

Later Friday morning, another raid took place at an Ambiance clothing store along Towne Avenue in the Fashion District near downtown Los Angeles. A crowd of people and some protesters gathered outside the store as the operation was being carried out, most of them taking photos or videos with cell phones.

Several people wearing FBI vests were seen standing by outside the store.

In response to a query from City News Service, an FBI spokeswoman said the agency was assisting in immigration enforcement operations being carried out by Homeland Security Investigations.

Several hours after the raid began, what appeared to be at least two dozen people were led out of the Fashion District building in handcuffs and loaded into white vans and driven away, escorted by troops in the street in tactical gear. Some spectators could be seen throwing objects at the vans, while others ran into the street.

At one point, a protester placed his hands on a white SUV that was being driven from the scene and tried to maneuver in front of the vehicle, but fell to the ground and was nearly run over. The driver of the SUV came to a quick stop, then backed up and sped away.

The person on the ground stood up a short time later and did not appear to be seriously injured.

Early Friday afternoon, a throng of federal agents amassed at what appeared to be an Ambiance clothing warehouse or corporate headquarters building near 15th Street and Santa Fe Avenue in the South Los Angeles area.

One person wearing a Drug Enforcement Administration vest was seen at that location.

Dozens of protesters also gathered at that location, and at one point, federal agents had to shove protesters out of the path of a van that was being driven into the building’s parking lot. At least one protester was taken to the ground and arrested as the crowd gathered, prompting more shoving by agents to keep the group at bay.

Around 12:25 p.m., LAPD officers responded to a report from “another agency” of a man with a knife in the 2400 block of East 15th Street — the location of the Ambiance warehouse — but no arrests were made, a department spokesman said.

LAPD officers also could be seen establishing a skirmish line at the location due to the number of protesters gathered in the area.

On Friday afternoon, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell issued a statement in response to the raids.

“Today, the LAPD became aware that ICE was conducting operations in the city of Los Angeles. I’m aware that these actions cause anxiety for many Angelenos, so I want to make it clear: the LAPD is not involved in civil immigration enforcement,” McDonnell said. “While the LAPD will continue to have a visible presence in all our communities to ensure public safety, we will not assist or participate in any sort of mass deportations, nor will the LAPD try to determine an individual’s immigration status.”

There was no immediate comment from Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the operations. Homeland Security Investigations spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe told the Los Angeles Times that search warrants were served regarding illegal immigrants and anyone harboring them.

Los Angeles Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez said her office had received reports throughout the morning “about swift and aggressive immigration raids and enforcement.”

She continued: “ … LA is a sanctuary city, and we’ve made it clear that we will not cooperate and use our resources for ICE and federal immigration enforcement, but that doesn’t stop them from showing up. Now we’re seeing their tactics quickly escalate.”

She urged residents to be prepared and know their rights if they are contacted by law enforcement or federal agents.