An hours-long confrontation erupted between protesters and federal agents this morning in Paramount after news of an immigration raid near a local Home Depot.

A large number of Border Patrol agents in gas masks and helmets formed a skirmish line across from demonstrators who had rushed to the area, including groups who tried to disrupt the operation.

Some protesters turned over shopping carts in the street. Others shielded themselves with cardboard or other makeshift cover as they approached the skirmish line, chanting slogans like “Whose streets? Our streets!”

Federal agents arrest a protester near a Paramount Home Depot where demonstrators gathered after reports of an immigration raid on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Tear gas repeatedly wafted across Alondra Boulevard, which local law enforcement had blocked off. Some demonstrators threw objects at a U.S. Marshals Service bus and tried to stop the bus from moving before agents cleared the way. At one point, a car burned in the street.

A second standoff also developed a block to the east where Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies were telling people to disperse, occasionally firing tear gas and flash bangs. Some residents were flashed while trying to leave their homes and walk down the sidewalk.

A protester goes face to face with an LA County Sheriff’s deputy who had closed off the streets near where protesters were in a standoff with federal agents on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Organizers who spread word about the raid online said they were alerted around 10 a.m. to more than a dozen cars — some with federal agency markings — across from the Home Depot at 6400 Alondra Blvd., which is just east of the Los Angeles River.

They said locals reported seeing some people being taken into custody, and when they started posting videos and pictures, demonstrators began arriving within about 20 minutes.

“It went viral, so now, everybody knows about it,” said Ron Gochez, a spokesperson of Unión del Barrio, which organizes communities in response to immigration enforcement.

Protesters faced off with Border Patrol agents for hours on Alondra Boulevard. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

“It’s a beautiful day of resistance,” Gochez said. “And every single second that we’re here right now with them, that’s a second that they’re not on the streets, kidnapping our people.”

Others said they were there just to peacefully protest. A Paramount local, who asked to be identified only as JT, said he was shot with beanbag rounds multiple times simply for participating in the rally.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been taken into federal custody.

A protester attempts to approach a line of Border Patrol agents on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

On X, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said that “multiple arrests have already been made for obstructing our operations. More are coming.”

He said authorities were trying to identify a man in Paramount who was filmed throwing rocks at federal vehicles as they drove by.

“You bring chaos, and we’ll bring handcuffs,” he added.

This comes a day after multiple immigration raids in Los Angeles sparked protests and condemnation from local politicians.

Rep. Nanette Barragán, who represents Paramount in Congress, said Immigration and Customs Enforcement was now bringing “their terror tactics and masked agents” to Paramount.

“This is unacceptable,” she said in a statement. “We will demand answers and accountability.”

Police confirmed that there was also a federal investigation earlier Saturday morning at Fourth Street and Elm Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear how long agents were there or why. The Long Beach Police Department deferred questions about that operation to ICE, which did not immediately respond to questions.

Yesterday, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson condemned the immigration raids in Los Angeles.

“Officers arrive without warning while masked and without identification, leaving just as quickly,” he said, calling the operations “deeply troubling.”

Federal agents point less-lethal weapons at protesters during a standoff with demonstrators. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

“These raids instill fear in residents, communities, and profoundly damage public trust,” he said.

Federal officials said local politicians were fueling lawlessness, which included demonstrators clashing with immigration agents in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

“What took place in Los Angeles yesterday was appalling,” ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement Saturday. “As rioters attacked federal ICE and law enforcement officers on the LA streets, Mayor Bass took the side of chaos and lawlessness over law enforcement.”

He continued: “Our brave officers were vastly outnumbered, as over 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building. It took over two hours for the Los Angeles Police Department to respond, despite being called multiple times.”

Friday’s day-long series of immigration enforcement actions around downtown Los Angeles saw nearly four dozen arrests. One of those arrestees was David Huerta, the California president of the influential Service Employees International Union.

Bill Essayli, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said, “Federal agents were executing a lawful judicial warrant at an LA worksite this morning when David Huerta deliberately obstructed their access by blocking their vehicle. He was arrested for interfering with federal officers and will face arraignment in federal court on Monday.”

Local politicians and union leaders said Huerta had been wrongfully detained and injured for peacefully observing and protesting.

Huerta issued his own statement, saying, “What happened to me is not about me; this is about something much bigger. This is about how we as a community stand together and resist the injustice that’s happening. Hard-working people, and members of our family and our community, are being treated like criminals. We all collectively have to object to this madness because this is not justice.”

The Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department both emphasized on Friday that they do not engage in civil immigration enforcement. Long Beach also has a local law barring most cooperation with federal immigration officials.

City News Service contributed to this report.