The county Board of Supervisors gave preliminary approval today to an ordinance that would ban law-enforcement officers from concealing or disguising their identities while on duty in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County — a response to federal immigration agents who generally wear masks during their operations.

The proposal introduced by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis follows similar efforts at the state and federal levels. If the board gives the measure final approval next week, it would likely face a legal challenge from the U.S. government questioning whether the county has the authority to restrict the activities of federal immigration agents. The federal government is already suing the state of California over a similar law approved earlier this year.

“This is about defending the constitutional rights of the people we represent,” Hahn said in a statement after the vote. “We cannot stand down now and allow this type of policing to be acceptable in America. So, if this means a fight in the courts with the federal government, I think it is a fight worth having.”

The proposed ordinance would apply to all law-enforcement agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel — pending any legal challenge.

Hahn noted that the county’s ordinance differs slightly from the state law, incorporating exceptions for officers wearing medical masks, breathing apparatuses, motorcycle helmets when riding a motorcycle, SWAT teams, and active undercover operations.

The law would prohibit law enforcement from wearing masks or disguises while interacting with the public, and require all law enforcement to wear visible identification and agency affiliation while on duty.

Federal authorities have defended the use of masks by ICE agents, contending there has been a massive increase in assaults on agents, and that concealing their identities helps protect them and their families from retaliation.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said agents’ faces and home addresses have been circulated by gang members and activist groups who oppose the mass deportations being undertaken by the Trump administration.

“We will prosecute those who dox ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law,” Noem said in a statement over the summer. “These criminals are taking the side of vicious cartels and human traffickers. We won’t allow it in America.”

After the state passed its law, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement, “California’s anti-law enforcement policies discriminate against the federal government and are designed to create risk for our agents. These laws cannot stand.”

Critics have assailed the actions of masked agents, contending those agents generally travel in unmarked vehicles and refuse to present badges or identification when specifically asked, raising the chance of impostors carrying out kidnappings under the guise of being legitimate law-enforcement officers.

“No law enforcement officer should ever be allowed to hide behind a mask or conceal their identity while operating in our neighborhoods — not ICE, not anyone,” Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said in a statement.

“If their actions are truly in the public’s interest, they should be willing to stand openly behind them. As part of our declared local emergency, we are shutting down this dangerous loophole and sending a clear message: in Los Angeles County, transparency is not optional, and no agency gets to operate in the shadows to terrorize our residents.”

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger abstaining. Barger questioned the county’s ability to enforce such a law against federal agents.

“I abstained from voting on the proposed ordinance because it is not implementable, not enforceable, and ultimately creates a false sense of security for the very individuals it aims to protect,” Barger said in a statement. “I fully recognize the real fear and anxiety immigrant communities are experiencing in light of recent ICE actions, and I continue to support efforts that encourage agents to carry identification. But there is no local law enforcement agency that can enforce the mandates outlined in this ordinance, which renders it symbolic rather than effective.

“The reality is that federal agents’ actions and authorities supersede those of local law enforcement, regardless of any county ordinance. Our communities deserve meaningful solutions. This ordinance only promises protection without the ability to deliver it.”

If the board gives the ordinance final approval next Tuesday, it will take effect 30 days later.