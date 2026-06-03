This article was originally published by LAist on Monday, June 1, 2026.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed Monday that ICE will play a role in World Cup security but said he’s been told federal agents won’t conduct immigration enforcement.

He made the comments at a news conference on law enforcement’s plans for the tournament and said he’d been speaking directly with the head of Homeland Security in the Los Angeles area.

“There will be federal agents,” Luna said. “ Because it’s going to take all of us to make sure that all the venues, the scoped and unscoped events, are secure.”

SoFi Stadium is set to host eight tournament matches, including the U.S. team opener against Paraguay on June 12. Los Angeles will also host a historic match three days later when Iran is set to take the field in Inglewood, making the U.S. the first host nation in World Cup history to be at war with a participating country.

Luna said the federal government had said that civil immigration enforcement would not occur at the tournament. But he made no guarantees.

“ They told us that specifically would not be occurring at any of the games. Any of that’s subject to change,” he said. “But I have trust that they’re giving me the appropriate information because if that starts occurring, we’re gonna have a whole new host of problems.”

In a statement to LAist, Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis wrote that Department of Homeland Security is working with federal, state, local and international partners.

“The safety and security of the American people and the millions of visitors attending these events remain our highest priority,” Bis wrote in an email. “DHS will continue leveraging every available authority, technology, and partnership to protect the Homeland while ensuring the World Cup remains safe, secure, and successful for everyone involved.”

Luna is the latest official to confirm that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will play a role in the tournament. Kathryn Schloessman, who leads L.A.’s World Cup host committee, told reporters last month that ICE would be at the World Cup, and that its presence was typical at these types of major events.

ICE has two main branches: Enforcement and Removal Operations, which detains and deports people, and Homeland Security Investigations, which conducts international criminal investigations.

Todd Lyons, the former head of ICE, said at a congressional hearing earlier this year that it would be ICE’s investigatory branch, not its enforcement division, playing a key role in World Cup security.

Still, some in L.A. aren’t satisfied. The World Cup is coming to Los Angeles at exactly the year mark since immigration agents ramped up arrests in the region. Masked agents in neighborhoods across the county sparked protests and widespread fear, and ICE arrests in the L.A. area last year tripled.

SoFi Stadium workers represented by Unite Here Local 11 have threatened to strike over ICE’s role in the tournament. They’ll vote on whether or not to authorize a strike later this week.