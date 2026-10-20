Community advocates and elected officials are amplifying Know Your Rights information and rapid response networks as an increase in immigration enforcement once again hits California.
On Saturday, neighbors in North Long Beach rushed out of their homes and blocked federal immigration agents from detaining a man they violently knocked to the ground.
Unión del Barrio has shared video footage of immigration agents spotted in Inglewood, Koreatown and East LA in recent days and is urging residents “to be cautious during this wave of deportations” and to “not surrender to fear.”
Calls for help to immigrant rights and aid groups in Long Beach have tripled in the last few weeks, Rep. Robert Garcia said at a news conference Monday.
And with just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, community and labor organizations, including InnerCity Struggle, have hosted voter-protection trainings to ensure voters understand how to protect their votes and what they can do in the face of any interference.
While there are no known examples of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at California polling places, organizers at a recent training said even rumors can create fear and urged trainees to encourage voters to stay in line and to observe and document what’s happening.
The Boyle Heights Immigrant Rights Network last week said it is continuing its rapid response efforts and seeking volunteers to spread the word about what people can do when they spot ICE agents.
“Sharing this information and encouraging people to commit to these different opportunities is the best thing we can do to help protect our community,” said Ken Campa, director of programs at Proyecto Pastoral.
Here’s who to call if you spot ICE:
ÓRALE Long Beach
Hotline: (562) 245-9575
Instagram: @oralelb
Boyle Heights Immigrant Rights Network
Hotline: (323) 805-1049
Instagram: @boyleheightsirn
Los Angeles Raids and Rapid Response Network
Hotline: (888) 624-4752
Unión Del Barrio
Hotline: (213) 444-6561
Instagram: @uniondelbarrio
Immigrant Defenders Law Center
Hotline: (213) 833-8283
Instagram: @immdef_lawcenter
Have this information ready, advocates say:
- Date and time of the sighting or activity
- The street name or description of the area where officials were seen
- Pictures or videos with time stamps of the current interaction
- First-person witness testimony
Join Know Your Rights workshops
The Immigrant Defenders Law Center is offering free virtual Know Your Rights webinars.
- Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. (Spanish)
- Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. (English)
- Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. (Bilingual; Detention-focused)
Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/cNo_v5Z6RVu7ahDCsfn2ig#/registration