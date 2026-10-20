Community advocates and elected officials are amplifying Know Your Rights information and rapid response networks as an increase in immigration enforcement once again hits California.

On Saturday, neighbors in North Long Beach rushed out of their homes and blocked federal immigration agents from detaining a man they violently knocked to the ground.

Unión del Barrio has shared video footage of immigration agents spotted in Inglewood, Koreatown and East LA in recent days and is urging residents “to be cautious during this wave of deportations” and to “not surrender to fear.”

Calls for help to immigrant rights and aid groups in Long Beach have tripled in the last few weeks, Rep. Robert Garcia said at a news conference Monday.

And with just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, community and labor organizations, including InnerCity Struggle, have hosted voter-protection trainings to ensure voters understand how to protect their votes and what they can do in the face of any interference.

While there are no known examples of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at California polling places, organizers at a recent training said even rumors can create fear and urged trainees to encourage voters to stay in line and to observe and document what’s happening.

The Boyle Heights Immigrant Rights Network last week said it is continuing its rapid response efforts and seeking volunteers to spread the word about what people can do when they spot ICE agents.

“Sharing this information and encouraging people to commit to these different opportunities is the best thing we can do to help protect our community,” said Ken Campa, director of programs at Proyecto Pastoral.

Here’s who to call if you spot ICE:

ÓRALE Long Beach

Hotline: (562) 245-9575

Instagram: @oralelb

Boyle Heights Immigrant Rights Network

Hotline: (323) 805-1049

Instagram: @boyleheightsirn

Los Angeles Raids and Rapid Response Network

Hotline: (888) 624-4752

Unión Del Barrio

Hotline: (213) 444-6561

Instagram: @uniondelbarrio

Immigrant Defenders Law Center

Hotline: (213) 833-8283

Instagram: @immdef_lawcenter

Have this information ready, advocates say:

Date and time of the sighting or activity

The street name or description of the area where officials were seen

Pictures or videos with time stamps of the current interaction

First-person witness testimony

Join Know Your Rights workshops

The Immigrant Defenders Law Center is offering free virtual Know Your Rights webinars.

Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. (Spanish)

Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. (English)

Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. (Bilingual; Detention-focused)

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/cNo_v5Z6RVu7ahDCsfn2ig#/registration