A home was gutted and one person was left with minor injuries after a fire and a propane tank explosion at a home in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town neighborhood late Monday night.

More than a dozen fire engines, trucks and ambulances rushed to the second-alarm blaze on Junipero Avenue just south of Anaheim Street around 11:45 p.m., according to Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree.

The one-story house was engulfed in flames, and as the fire spread, a propane tank on the property blew up, according to Crabtree. Thankfully, nobody was hurt by the blast, he said.

Firefighters doused the blaze in about 30 minutes.

Two residents and their dog escaped the flames uninjured, Crabtree said, but the resulting damage was extensive. The Red Cross helped them find a temporary living arrangement, according to the LBFD.

Fire investigators were trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

While firefighters were battling the flames, police detained a person of interest at the scene, Crabtree said, but information wasn’t immediately available on why they were detained. That person, who does not live at the home, also suffered minor burn injuries and was treated at the scene, according to Crabtree.

This isn’t the first time there’s been a large fire at this particular home. In April 2024, firefighters also doused a large blaze.