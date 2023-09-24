Hundreds of rowdy juveniles gathered at Lakewood Center Mall late Saturday, leading sheriff’s deputies headquartered nearby to call for help from other areas to shut down the area and send them away.

A social media post led about 300 juveniles to gather starting at 2 p.m. at the mall at Lakewood Boulevard and Candlewood Street, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The juveniles came and went throughout the afternoon.

The sheriff’s department is investigating reports of looting, and news outlets reported that the teens lit fireworks and jumped on cars.

There may have been a fight early on that was quickly stopped by deputies, Koerner said.

The Lakewood sheriff’s station called for help from the Century, Norwalk and Pico Rivera stations to help get the juveniles out of the stores and the mall, he said.

The shutdown started at 7 p.m. with anchor stores and the entire mall was closed by 9 p.m., Koerner said.

KCAL video taken from over the scene about 9 p.m. showed the mall deserted except for multiple sheriff’s patrol cars. The area was fully cleared by 10 p.m.

To prepare for the possible incident, Sgt. Robert Martinez said the department “saturated the area” with officers and dispatched a helicopter patrol.

No arrests, thefts or injuries were reported.